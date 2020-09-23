Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of IPL 2020; Hyderabad Name Windies All-rounder As Replacement

In a major blow to the Hyderabad franchise, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2020. Marsh sustained an ankle injury during the franchise's first clash against Bangalore on Monday just as he landed awkwardly just after bowling his first delivery of the match. Confirming the development, Hyderabad announced that West Indies skipper Jason Holder would replace the Australian for the remainder of IPL 2020.

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020

Playing for Hyderabad, Marsh was handed the ball by skipper David Warner to bowl the fifth over but he could bowl only four deliveries. Marsh, whose career has been marred by a series of injuries, twisted his ankle in the second ball while trying to stop a drive by Aaron Finch in his follow-through but managed to bowl two more balls before hobbling out.

He later, courageously, came out to bat at number 10 in Hyderabad's chase but it was evident that he was finding it even difficult to stand. Warner & Co. lost the game by 10 runs. However, the Hyderabad franchise has options in the form of Billy Stanlake, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and can also use an extra batsman in the lineup with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the squad.

Bangalore defeat Hyderabad

Virat Kohli's Bangalore defeated nemesis Hyderabad by a margin of 10 runs as they clinched their first victory of the season on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. Yuzvendra Chahal proved to be instrumental again as he dismissed both the danger men - Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow - to trigger Hyderabad's collapse. The leg-spinner ended with three wickets giving away just 18 runs and providing Bangalore the breakthrough just when it needed it. Following Chahal's wickets, Bangalore were back in the game as they scalped wickets constantly to clinch victory.

