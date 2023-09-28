Rohit Sharma invites KL to lift ODI trophy, Rahul hands it over to local players - WATCH

On Wednesday, the 3-match affair between India and Australia concluded, and it is India, who clinched the series with a 2-1 score line. While the Men in Blue stepped onto the field with the objective of a 3-0 whitewash but on the day in Rajkot, the Aussies proved to be the better side. Australia won the 3rd ODI by 66 runs.

3 things you need to know

India won the 1st and 2nd ODIs of the series against Australia

India lost the 3rd ODI by 66 runs

India won the series with a score line of 2-1

Also Read | Cricket World Cup Host India Looks To End 12-year One-day International Trophy Drought

India attain 2-0 series win over Australia

In the run-up to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Team India squared off against Australia. To give a final push to the preparations, different combinations were tried in the series and at the moment the team looks balanced and in all-readiness to start the World Cup campaign. Many foremost men, who will likely be in the playing XI of the upcoming World Cup, were rested in the first two ODIs. KL Rahul was given the command of the team in the first two matches and under his captaincy, Team India went on a comprehensive trip. Rahul's men attained convincing victories in both games and had already taken an unassailable lead before the return of Rohit Sharma as the first-choice captain for the 3rd ODI.

Also Read | 'You're Playing A Great Team': Indian Star Player Acknowledges Australian Edge Over India

KL Rahul accepts Rohit Sharma's grand gesture, passes the honour to local talents

The 3rd India vs. Australia match, witnessed the return of the likes of Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah along with Rohit Sharma, however, on the day the desired output could not be achieved. However, since it was a dead rubber, the result did not affect the overall bottom line of the series and the trophy entered India's thick cabinet. At the title-receiving ceremony, some pleasant scenes emanated as Rohit Sharma honoured KL Rahul at the dais to come and collect the trophy. Rahul accepted the prize and later handed it over to some local talents, who served the team during the match. India was playing with only 13 players in this match and availed the services of Saurashtra team players as extras. The warm gesture was captured on the camera. Watch the smiling faces lifting the trophy.

With the summation of the bilateral series, Team India will now look forward to its World Cup opener, scheduled to take place on October 8 against Australia. Before the match, India will play a couple of practice matches. The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will commence from October 5, 2023.