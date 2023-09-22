Ravichandran Ashwin reveals how he kept himself ready for India ODI selection vs Australia

The buzz around the ICC Cricket World Cup has already hit its peak and the 1st IND vs AUS ODI will only heighten the excitement. Team India announced more of a second string squad for the first two ODIs while the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return for the final ODI.

India take on Australia in a 3-match ODI series

India will also open their World Cup against the Aussies

KL Rahul will lead Team India in the first two ODIs

Ravichandran Ashwin revealed how he is gearing up for ODIs

Ravichandran Ashwin's return to the ODI squad garnered a lot of attention as the veteran spin wizard has been a long servant for the Men in Blue. The Rajasthan Royals spinner will be certain to start at least in the first two ODIs and the player revealed how he kept himself prepared for the limited over format.

In an interview with the BCCI, the player said, “It's a great opportunity for me. It's not about what I want to achieve with these opportunities, I want to enjoy myself and give myself the best chance to enjoy. I went back from West Indies, I was just taking a break. I played a few club games. The team management has kept me in loop. They said if there's a chance, just stay ready. I was just touching base with my fitness, started bowling a few overs."

Ashwin also went on to reveal how he tried not to exceed expectations as it could harm the ambitions.

“I've kept expectations largely from myself. It's easier to deal with expectations that one has about yourself in terms of the pride I hold in my performances and practice. If you have expectations that you can't control, then you might have disappointments."

India will open their World Cup campaign against Australia on 8th October at Chepauk in Chennai.