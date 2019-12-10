Rohit Sharma Inches Closer To Breaking Two Records Against WI In Final T20

Ahead of the final T20 against West Indies in Mumbai, India's ace opener Rohit Sharma has inched closer to breaking more records. The right-handed batsman is just one hit away from becoming the first Indian to smash 400 international sixes across all formats of the game. The Mumbai-lad is also 8 sixes away from becoming the batsman with most sixes against an opponent in T20Is. India's limited-overs Vice-Captain has hit 24 sixes against West Indies in T20Is so far and the current record holder is Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai, with 31 sixes against Ireland. The number two ODI batsman in ICC Rankings has scored 2562 in T20s with a strike rate of 136.93. Sharma will also be a key player in the final T20 against West Indies owing to his experience at Wankhede Stadium as he captains the Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Rohit Sharma on Shivam Dube's position in the team

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma revealed that Shivam Dube was sent up the order in order to disturb the rhythm of the West Indies bowlers and because of the slow-paced pitch at Thiruvananthapuram. Talking about how the ball was not coming on to the bat in the second T20, Rohit Sharma explained why the hard-hitting all-rounder, who hit his maiden T20I fifty, was promoted to skipper Kohli's place. However, Rohit Sharma refused to divulge the details about whether Shivam Dube would get more opportunities at the top by saying that it might or might not happen in the future. Rohit Sharma concluded his point on Shivam Dube by saying that the shift in the batting positions was largely dependent on the side fielded by West Indies in the game.

Squads for final T20

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams.

