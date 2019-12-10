Shikhar Dhawan Might Miss The Upcoming ODI Series Against West Indies: Reports

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan whose World Cup campaign ended after he had fractured his thumb during the league match against Australia made a comeback during the away series against the West Indies in July. However, just months after returning to international cricket he suffered a knee injury while playing domestic cricket as a result of which he had to miss out from the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. Meanwhile, it has been reported that 'Gabbar' might not feature in the upcoming One Day International series either.

Shikhar Dhawan might miss the ODI series: Reports

As per the reports of a daily tabloid, it has been learned that Shikhar Dhawan needs more time to recover from the injury as a result of which the selection committee might name a replacement prior to the first ODI. Before the start of the ongoing bilateral series between India and West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in their press release had stated that their medical team had assessed Dhawan to review the healing of his wound and then suggested that the southpaw needed some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely. Meanwhile, youngster Sanju Samson was named his replacement. However, he is yet to get a game in the ongoing T20I series. At the same time, the reports also state that Sanju Samson might be roped in as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement in the ODI series as well but Samson is not the only player in contention. The other players include the likes of Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal.

The three-match ODI series

After the conclusion of the T20I series, India and West Indies will then lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played in Chennai on December 15, the second one will be played in Vizag on December 18 and the final match will be played in Cuttack on December 22.

