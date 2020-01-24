Rohit Sharma Takes INCREDIBLE Boundary Catch To Dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ Vs IND Updates

India are currently playing New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the five-match series in Auckland. The visitors won the toss and decided to field first. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro opened the innings for the Kiwis.

NZ vs IND live updates: Rohit Sharma catch dismisses Martin Guptill

The Blackcaps got off to a flyer as they raced away to 68 without a loss after the end of the powerplay. Colin Munro started the assault on Indian bowlers and Martin Guptill soon joined the party. Just when the partnership between the Kiwi openers started to look lethal Rohit Sharma produced a moment of brilliance to send Guptill back to the hut.

It all happened on the fifth delivery of the 8th over bowled by Shivam Dube when Martin Guptill pulled a short delivery. Rohit Sharma, who was stationed at deep square leg maintained his composure, to grab onto the ball which was travelling over the boundary.

Rohit Sharma catch: Would it make a difference?

At the time of writing this article, New Zealand had scored 116/2 in 12 overs. India will look to pull things back quickly to stop New Zealand from crossing the score of 200 from 20 overs.

NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli near to breaking rare MS Dhoni record

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in all international T20 matches. The right-hander has amassed 2,689 runs in 72 innings at an average of 52.72. Out of his 2,689 T20I runs, he has scored 1,032 runs at 46.90 as India’s captain. He is currently the 2nd highest Indian and 4th overall in terms of T20I runs scored by captains.

Among Indian captains, Virat Kohli is only 81 runs behind former skipper MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, South African cricketer Faf du Plessis leads the charts worldwide by some margin. In the upcoming 5-match series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli is expected to surpass MS Dhoni’s run tally as the captain of Indian cricket team.

