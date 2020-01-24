The Debate
The Debate
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Give New Zealand BIG Warning Ahead Of T20I Series; Watch Video

Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen practising in a gruelling net session ahead of the opening T20I clash between India and New Zealand on January 24.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the upcoming opening T20I clash against New Zealand, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma were seen grinding out in a gruelling net session. In a video posted by official BCCI page on Instagram, Kohli was seen practising attacking shots while Rohit Sharma was seen taking a cautious approach with defensive stroke-play. Both cricketers have been India’s most significant white-ball batsmen in recent times.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

Also Read | After Contempraries Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith Also Opposes 4-day Test

NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bat out in nets ahead of New Zealand series

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently the top two run-getters in all international T20 matches. However, Rohit Sharma does not have the best of the records against New Zealand in New Zealand in the shortest format. On the other hand, Virat Kohli will be playing his first T20I in New Zealand as the Indian captain skipped the T20I segment of 2019 tour.

Also Read | Mike Hesson Warns Of A Potential Threat From Kiwi Pacers To Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Team-wise, India have the weakest win-loss ratio in New Zealand among all Test-playing countries. In five T20I matches, India have won only one and lost four matches. Both batsmen are expected to perform well in the upcoming series because of their consistent run-of-form in the past few months.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Slams Media For 'dragging Families' In Rift Speculations With Virat Kohli

NZ vs Ind 1st T20I

The opening match of the series will be played on Friday, January 24. The action will commence at 12:20 PM IST. At the time of publishing, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first. 

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Virat Kohli Is 80 Runs Away From Breaking Rare T20I Record Owned By MS Dhoni

Published:
COMMENT
