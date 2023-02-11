Rohit Sharma Lashes Out At Cameraman For Showing His Face Instead Of DRS Review; WATCH

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday was visibly frustrated by the cameraperson for focusing on him during a DRS review in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The incident occurred in the 18th over of Australia's second innings when Peter Handscomb was taking a review after being trapped LBW by Ravichandran Ashwin. The India team went upstairs for a DRS review after the on-field umpire failed to call it out.

During the process, the cameraperson focused on Rohit and the Indian team huddle, prompting the skipper to react. In a video going viral on social media, Rohit can be seen gesturing at the cameraperson to show the review instead of focusing on his face. Suryakumar Yadav was spotted smiling in the background after Rohit called out the cameraperson for showing him on the big screen. Here's the viral video of Rohit lashing out at the cameraperson.

"Arre mere ko kya dikha raha hai, udhar dikha na! (Why are you showing my face, show the review)," Rohit can be heard saying this in the video.

Captain Rohit scolding the production crew to show the DRS reply instead of pretty face 😂😂😜#BorderGavaskarTrophy2023#INDvsAUS #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/nsQcCHWYcW — Ankit Sharma (@AnkitSharma8878) February 11, 2023

India vs Australia, 1st Test

As far as the first Test is concerned, India posted a mammoth 400 runs on the board after bowling the Aussies out for just 177 runs in the first innings of the match. Rohit Sharma scored a fantastic century to help India's cause. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel also pitched in with a half-century each. Mohammed Shami came in and scored some quickfire runs to help India touch the 400-run mark. India then demolished the Australian batting lineup for the second time in the match, sending them back for an embarrassing 91 runs. India won by innings and 132 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja was named the player of the match for picking seven wickets. He registered a five-wicket in the first innings and then took two wickets in the last innings on Saturday. R Ashwin also contributed with a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Australia's Todd Murphy performed well by picking up seven wickets in India's first innings but his effort went in vain as his side lost the match and went 1-0 down in the four-match contest.

Image: Twitter