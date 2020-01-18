Ind Vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Bengaluru ODI

India will now face Australia in a series-deciding third ODI match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will take place on Sunday, January 19. The Australian cricket team are currently on a tour to India to play three ODIs over the course of 6 days in the country.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI preview

Australia won the first ODI by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However, Team India bounced back in the second ODI as they pipped the visitors by 36 runs. With a game left to go, the series is now levelled at 1-1.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI squad updates

Rohit Sharma made a comeback for the Australian contests after being rested from the T20I home series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, D'Arcy Short was named as a replacement for Sean Abbott in the visitor’s squad after the latter suffered a side-strain. Check out the final line-ups of both teams in the ongoing series.

Ind vs Aus: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, K.S. Bharat.

Ind vs Aus: Australia squad

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST on January 19 and will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

Clinical performance by #TeamIndia to beat Australia by 36 runs and level the series 1-1. Onto the decider in Bengaluru. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/H808C2tbot — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020

