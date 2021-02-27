Rohit Sharma Makes A Cameo Appearance As Kevin Pietersen Analyses India-England D/N Test

Rohit Sharma has lent his support to former all-rounder Kevin Pietersen after he had openly criticised both India and England for their 'dreadful' batting performances in the recently-concluded third Test match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium that ended within two days.

At the same time, Pietersen also mentioned that it was not a 'dangerous' pitch to bat on.

'Thankfully....': Rohit Sharma

“All I am going to say about the Test match is that the batting was dreadful, the batting was dreadful from both teams. I think if they are honest with themselves, they will admit that they batted poorly. 21 of the 30 dismissals came from straight deliveries. There was nothing dangerous on the wicket. There just needed to be better batting. Better batting and this would have gone to Day 3, maybe to Day 4," said KP in a video posted by him on his official Instagram account.

After having gone through the ex-English skipper's video, the 'Hitman' makes a cameo appearance and goes on to say that thankfully, there is someone here who understands the game.

READ: Australia Vs New Zealand: Third & Fourth T20Is To Be Contested 'behind Closed Doors'

Pink-ball Test wrapped up in two days

Team India survived the demons on the pitch in their second innings on Day 2 with a comprehensive win in the third Test match to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Chasing a paltry total of 49, the Indian batsmen never looked uncomfortable as they made easy work of this small run chase as openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shubman Gill counter-attacked the English spinners with their aggressive batting display as the hosts comfortably got past the finish line by 10 wickets.

READ: Ashwin Clean Bowls Pitch Critics, Calls For Talk Over Quality Of Play Rather Than Wickets

By the virtue of this win, India also registered their second victory in a Day-Night Test match. Prior to this contest, they had won their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019 and suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia at the Adelaide Oval in December 2020 where the Indian team also ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

READ: Umar Akmal Says Lack Of Confidentiality Refrained Him From Reporting Spot-fixing Approach

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.