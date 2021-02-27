Umar Akmal Says Lack Of Confidentiality Refrained Him From Reporting Spot-fixing Approach

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has claimed that he did not report the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the spot-fixing approach made to him which led to his ban last year as he thought the information would not remain confidential.

The younger of the Akmal brothers was suspended just hours before the start of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last year as he was found guilty of failing to report corrupt approaches made to him. Although the middle-order batsman did acknowledge that the two charges pressed against him by the PCB were true, he said that the circumstances were such that he did not see any benefit in reporting these issues. Hence, he believed that he was not guilty of either charge.

'I opted against reporting the matter': Umar Akmal

"I opted against reporting the matter to the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit as I was concerned the information would be leaked out and not remain confidential," he told reporters in Lahore.

He also claimed that he had gone to meet the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board to inform him about the spot-fixing approach but could not meet the latter; as a result the matter went to the ACU which charged him for not reporting the spot-fixing approach.

“I had every intention of reporting the matter. I went to meet the Board chairman to tell him the approach made to me to spot-fix in Pakistan Super League. Unfortunately, I could not meet him as he was busy and this issue happened,” Akmal said.

“I have never been involved in such practices because to me to play for Pakistan is the biggest honor,” he added.

Umar Akmal set to make a comeback to the game

Meanwhile, Umar Akmal is set for a return to cricket after his 18-month ban was reduced to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). PCB had originally suspended him on February 20 last year. However, as per the cricket body of Pakistan, Akmal's return to cricket is subject to the cricketer paying a fine of PKR 4.25 million (approx $27000) and taking part in a rehabilitation programme under the board's anti-corruption code.

