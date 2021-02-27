Australia Vs New Zealand: Third & Fourth T20Is To Be Contested 'behind Closed Doors'

The upcoming third and fourth T20Is between New Zealand and Australia will be played behind closed doors. This has officially been confirmed by New Zealand Cricket on their official Twitter handle. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the BlackCaps wrote that the remainder of the hosts' T20I series against the Aussies will be played behind closed doors and the Auckland fixture will be moved to Wellington.

The remainder of the KFC T20 Series against Australia will be played behind closed doors and the Auckland fixture will be moved to Wellington. #NZvAUS https://t.co/QuD6maW2bl — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 27, 2021

Both matches were supposed to be held in Auckland on March 3 and 5; now, they have been moved to Wellington.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday announced that Auckland would return to level 3 for seven days. As a result, no sport can be held at level 3, reported stuff.co.nz. Earlier, the T20I matches were set to be played in Auckland, but as per the new guidelines, the matches have now been relocated to Wellington.

READ: Umar Akmal Says Lack Of Confidentiality Refrained Him From Reporting Spot-fixing Approach

NZ VS Aus: 3rd & 4th T20Is to be contested behind closed doors

"Double-headers (inc WHITE FERNS v ENG T20) to go ahead in Wellington on Wednesday, March 3, as planned -- but behind closed doors. Double-headers scheduled for Auckland on Friday, March 5, now to be played in Wellington, also without crowds," NZC said in an official statement. "Double-headers scheduled for Tauranga on Sunday, March 7 to go ahead -- will wait for Government advice re crowds. All ticket holders to receive full refunds," it added.

READ: Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh Set To Represent India Legends In Road Safety World Series

The first and second T20I between New Zealand Women (White Ferns) and England Women will also be played behind closed doors following the change to New Zealand's alert levels with an eye on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the decision regarding the fifth and final T20I between New Zealand and Australia and the third T20I between White Ferns and England will be taken later on.

READ: Mohammed Shami Urges Brother Kaif To 'keep Working Hard' Post Vijay Hazare Trophy Debut

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.