Rohit Sharma Makes Fun Of Ajinkya Rahane's 'lockdown Routine That Keeps Him Peaceful'

The coronavirus pandemic that brought the entire world to a standstill has also affected cricket massively. Several bilateral series as well as major tournaments including the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), were either cancelled or postponed indefinitely. Cricketers who have been under quarantine have found it difficult to train and stay away from the game as they are constantly on the road. That's why they have found different ways to spend their time.

Rohit Sharma trolls Ajinkya Rahane, fans left in splits

On Wednesday, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took to Twitter to reveal how he keeps his mind peaceful in these trying times. Ajinkya Rahane uploaded a photo of himself working on his laptop and revealed that every day he is taking out some time for himself where he rests with his thoughts, type them out & go through old pictures. He added that it really helps him in keeping a peaceful mind.

Seriously bro you need start playing ASAP 🤔 https://t.co/VBAVtsB41s — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2020

As soon as the Delhi Capitals star posted the tweet, his teammate and Indian's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma took the opportunity to troll the 'Test specialist'. Rohit Sharma said that he needs to start playing as soon as possible, implying that he was going crazy. Rohit Sharma's tweet left fans in stitches as it garnered a lot of funny reactions.

Both Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma hail from Mumbai and have played a lot of cricket together growing up. The duo shares a great rapport and their amazing camaraderie was on display during India's third Test against South Africa last year, when the Mumbai-duo put on a 267-run partnership in Ranchi. Courtesy the marathon partnership, Rohit Sharma hit his first Test double-century and Ajinkya Rahane notched up his 11th ton in the longest format of the game as India ended up winning the match by an innings and 202 runs.

Wasim Jaffer makes a huge claim about Rohit Sharma's Test career

While speaking to Times Now, Wasim Jaffer said it is a matter of playing out the first hour for Rohit Sharma in Tests. He added that the opener has done well in Tests for shorter periods but it is never a given that a reputed limited-overs cricketer will succeed in the longest format as well. Wasim Jaffer clarified that Rohit Sharma's double hundred and twin centuries that he scored against South Africa were laudable, saying that it is not easy to achieve such a feat even if they were scored in home conditions.

Wasim Jaffer reckoned that people often disregard the runs scored at home but pointed out that the Mumbai Indians star played against a very experienced South African bowling attack, which had the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander. Wasim Jaffer also mentioned about the fact that the only question that remains in people’s minds is how he will do in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Rohit Sharma has an average of 46.54 in Test cricket, which is considered very good for an opening batsman.

IMAGE COURTESY: OAKTREE SPORTS YOUTUBE