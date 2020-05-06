Ajinkya Rahane Calls For Cricket To Resume Only When COVID-19 Vaccine Is Discovered

Amid the India lockdown situation, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane stated that the resumption of the sport must only take place once a vaccine for COVID-19 is discovered. The unprecedented coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc on sporting events all across the globe including the suspension of the celebrated IPL 2020. Recently snapped up the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 auction, Ajinkya Rahane also outlined the possible changes that could take place upon the resumption of cricket in the near future.

India lockdown: Delhi Capitals star Ajinkya Rahane on COVID-19 vaccine

During an online press conference on Wednesday, edtech company ELSA's ambassador Ajinkya Rahane explained that he misses his batting and being out on the cricket field. However, the elegant right-handed opening batsmen admitted that competitive cricket must resume only once there is a cure for coronavirus. Despite the India lockdown, Ajinkya Rahane stated that he continues to work on his fitness by doing 'free weights' and meditation apart from following the exercise chart given by his training instructor. Rahane recently took to Twitter to appreciate the work done by the farmers in the country.

Wanted to put out this picture from our Sangamner farms to salute our farmers, who inspite of the adverse conditions have produced sufficient grains to ensure food security for all of us. pic.twitter.com/vyqXivxCqa — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 1, 2020

India lockdown: Delhi Capitals star Ajinkya Rahane on celebrating wickets

Rahane added that pre and post-match routines of players will never be the same as fielders will think twice about group hugs. Rahane asserted that upon celebrating a wicket, fielders must stand in their respective places and applaud instead. Handshakes might be scrapped for a simple joining of the hands, greeting players with 'Namaste'. Rahane also touched upon the fans gathering in mass numbers inside the stadium and the safety precautions for the travelling supporters as an important factor once cricket resumes.

India lockdown: IPL cancellation's collateral effect on Ajinkya Rahane

The IPL was another major event that was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ajinkya Rahane was picked up by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals having played for the Rajasthan Royals in last year's IPL. A few months ago, there were suggestions that Rahane could make a return to white-ball cricket with the IPL platform being a great opportunity to reaffirm his status in limited-overs cricket. However, Rahane's chances of a comeback have been hampered by the spread of coronavirus.

