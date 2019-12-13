Rohit Sharma Channels Inner 'Hitman'; Lets Boxing Gloves Do The Talking

Rohit Sharma would be eager to make his bat do the talking in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies which starts from Sunday. Rohit rediscovered his rhythm with the bat in the series-deciding T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where he had smashed a quickfire 71 and was also involved in a 135-run opening stand with KL Rahul as the Men In Blue posted a mammoth 240 which in the end turned out to be a match-winning score. Meanwhile, the 'Hitman' was seen indulging in some boxing practice.

Rohit Sharma's boxing practice session

Ahead of the first T20I between India and West Indies, Rohit Sharma was seen testing his boxing skills. The limited-overs vice-captain made his fists do the talking during a boxing practice session with a member from the coaching staff. The video was posted on social media as well.

Rohit Sharma enters the 400-club

The 'Hitman' became the first Indian batsman to smash 400 sixes across all formats of the game in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sharma also is the third-highest six-hitter in international cricket. He is currently behind West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle (534) and Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476). Apart from Sharma, former skipper, MS Dhoni is the other Indian with the most number of maximums in international cricket with 359 big hits to his name.

The three-match ODI series

After beating West Indies in the series-decider to win the T20I series 2-1, the focus now shifts to the 50-overs format. The first ODI will be played in Chennai on Sunday. Co-incidentally, the Men In Blue's last ODI series had taken place against West Indies in their backyard which India went on to win 2-0. Virat Kohli & Co. will once again look to clinch another series win in the ODI format against the Caribbeans. Test opener Mayank Agarwal has been named as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement for the upcoming three-match series. The second one will be played in Vizag on December 18 and the final match will be played in Cuttack on December 22.

