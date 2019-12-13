Team India's Strongest Member Has An Easy Outing In This Tug-of-war Competition

Team India players never compromise when it comes to fitness. The players can be seen enjoying gym or pool sessions and indulge in other activities like football, running, trekking, etc. Meanwhile, as India look to host West Indies in the 1st T20I on Sunday, a few players along with the members of the team management were involved in what seemed like a tug-of-war to test who was the strongest player of them all.

Only one player is at ease

This might have happened before or after the practice session of the Indian team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium which will be hosting the 1st T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday. A few players were out in the middle along with some members of the team management as they decided to play what is supposed to be a tug-of-war. In the image, a member from the support staff is tied with ropes around his waist and the players corner him from all four sides while fielding coach R Sridhar can be seen monitoring things. The players use all their strength in this competition. However, despite trying their level best, most of them are unable to balance themselves and appear to be tired. However, only wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal seemed to be at ease as he was seen pulling the rope with a straight body and his hands not touching the ground.

The three-match ODI series

After beating West Indies in the series-decider to win the T20I series 2-1, the focus now shifts to the 50-overs format. The first ODI will be played in Chennai on Sunday. Co-incidentally, the Men In Blue's last ODI series had taken place against West Indies in their backyard which India went on to win 2-0. Virat Kohli & Co. will once again look to clinch another series win in the ODI format against the Caribbeans. Test opener Mayank Agarwal has been named as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement for the upcoming three-match series. The second one will be played in Vizag on December 18 and the final match will be played in Cuttack on December 22.

