Aus Vs NZ: Steve Smith Takes A One-handed Screamer To Dismiss Kane Williamson

Steve Smith took a one-handed blinder to send New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson back to the pavilion. Williamson’s dismissal also ended his 76-run stand with batsman Ross Taylor. Earlier, New Zealand top-order were rocked early as the visitors lost both openers for just a run on the board.

Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Kane Williamson

As Mitchell Starc was steaming in to bowl the 23rd over of the innings, the pacer induced a sharp edge towards Steve Smith at second slip. Smith flew over to his right and grabbed the pink ball to get the prized wicket of in-form Kane Williamson. The Black Caps skipper scored 34 from 70 balls in his attempt to rescue New Zealand after early setbacks.

Earlier, Australia posted 416 in their first-innings with Marnus Labuschagne top-scoring in the proceedings. Labuschagne scored 143 from 240 balls and registered his third Test hundred in as many innings. Meanwhile, Steve Smith scored a patient 43 from 164 balls before he was dismissed by Neil Wagner. Among the New Zealand bowlers, pacers Tim Southee and Neil Wagner picked up four wickets each.

The ongoing Test is the first of the three-match Trans-Tasman series between Australia and New Zealand. Australia are the current trophy holders, winning the previous edition of the eponymous Test trophy 2-0 in New Zealand. The ongoing series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

