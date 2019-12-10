Rohit Sharma: Not Trying To Build T20 World Cup Squad, Focussing More On Upcoming Series

Ahead of the final T20 against West Indies on Wednesday, India's limited-overs Vice-Captain, Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said that the team is not looking to build a squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and is concentrating more upcoming matches.

The ace opener added that focussing on the present to win matches and upcoming series will help the team more than anything. Currently, the three-match T20 series is levelled with West Indies winning the second T20 by 8 wickets.

READ | Rohit Sharma Drops A Huge Hint About Shivam Dube's Position In Team's Batting Order

'It is still a long, long way ahead'

Rohit Sharma, while briefing the media on Tuesday said, "I don't want to keep saying that we are trying to build a squad for the World Cup, it is still a long long way ahead. We just need to focus on winning series, that way it helps us in moving forward. If we keep winning games, if we keep doing the right thing on the field then the composition of the team will take care of itself. We don't want to focus too far ahead and think about what squad we need to build for the World Cup and things like that, we just need to focus on the present and try and win series and win games. That will help us more than anything else."

READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In The T20I World XI Of The 2010-2019 Decade

He further added, "We are playing against a quality team and after this also Sri Lanka is coming, then we are going to New Zealand and thereafter there are a lot of T20 games to focus on. So I think, if we focus on the present, that will help us more than anything exactly and I think right now that is our focus, to win games and try and stay in present and see what are the mistakes we are making so that when we come out and play every fresh game, we look like a different side. That is the focus."

READ | New Zealand Face Day-night Challenge As Australia Series Begins

READ | India, West Indies In Battle Of Equals In Series-finale At Wankhede