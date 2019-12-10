Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In The T20I World XI Of The 2010-2019 Decade

The success of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 spawned leagues like the IPL and the BBL, which paved the way for the shortest format of the game to reach global dominance. Over the last decade, T20I prominence rose to an all-time high with matches enjoying fantastic crowds and providing crowds with some unforgettable moments. So take a look back through memory lane as we present to you - The 2010s T20I XI.

1. Chris Gayle

'The Universe Boss' was one of the biggest T20 batsmen and his performances did not disappoint. He has made 1627 T20I runs with two hundreds and 105 sixes. He has a top score of 117.

2. Brendon McCullum

'Baz' McCullum had all the characteristics of a superb T20 batsman and in the 2010s, he unleashed his full potential. McCullum made 2140 runs in 71 T20I matches. His highest score has been 123 and he has scored two hundreds.

3. Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper had some fantastic innings with the bat and he showed us exactly why he is among some of the best. Virat has made 2,563 runs in 74 matches with a high score of 94*.

4. Aaron Finch

The current Australian white-ball skipper held himself solid for the Aussies as he gave the fans, some performances that they could never forget. He has the highest ever T20I score of 172 and has made 1,878 runs with two hundreds.

5. Rohit Sharma

The Hitman has not spared T20 cricket from his wrath! Rohit has scored 2562 T20I runs with four hundreds and the highest score of 118.

6. Shakib al Hasan

The Bangladeshi all-rounder was one of T20's hottest properties and helped his team win multiple matches. He has scored 1567 T20I runs along with 92 wickets.

7. Shane Watson

Watto's talents with the bat and ball translated into T20 cricket very well. In his 58 T20Is, the burly Australian all-rounder scored 1462 runs with a top score of 124*.

8. MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper)

'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni held his calm throughout the decade and helped India clinch some crucial matches. Dhoni has scored 1617 runs in his T20I career.

9. Rashid Khan

The youngster quickly rose through the ranks and made himself into one of T20's biggest match-winners. The Afghani bowling all-rounder has taken 84 wickets in his T20I career.

10. Lasith Malinga

'Slinga' Malinga saw some of his best years in the shortest format of the game and his contributions were essential to SL's best T20I victories. The current Sri Lankan T20I captain has taken 106 wickets in his T20I career with the best figures of 5/6.

11. Morne Morkel

The tall Proteas bowler dominated batsmen with his pace and tactics. Morkel has taken 47 wickets in his T20I career with the best figures of 4/17.

