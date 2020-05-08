Rohit Sharma Reveals Why Mumbai Indians Prepare A Special Strategy For RCB Each Season

Rohit Sharma is arguably the most successful captain in IPL history. He has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019 respectively. He had also won one title in 2009 under the Australian great Adam Gilchrist while playing for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Meanwhile, the MI skipper has revealed which team they plan for the most more than any other team and it is that team who is yet to win the tournament.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar Provides Financial Aid To 4000 Underprivileged Children In Mumbai

'We sit and plan for RCB': Rohit Sharma

During a recent Instagram live session with Australian and Sunrisers Hyderabad batting sensation David Warner, the 'Hitman' went on to say that the four-time IPL champions sit and plan for the Royal Challengers Bangalore more than any other team because of their star-studded batting line-up and also said that RCB's batting line-up is just unreal.

Sharma then added that if one has that kind of batting line up and should they go on for a couple of hours, it becomes difficult. The RCB batting line-up comprises the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, South African power-hitting batsman AB de Villiers and veteran wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel, etc.

The IPL 2020 that was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists and multiple-time winners Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has as of now been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

Mumbai Indians are the reigning champions and will be aiming to win their record fifth IPL title. RCB, on the other hand, would be aiming to win their maiden trophy after faltering at the final hurdle thrice in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions.

Meanwhile, David Warner had led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only title triumph in 2016 where he had scored a spectacular century against the Virat Kohli-led side. The 'Orange Army' had made it to the summit clash of the 2018 edition as well but had to be satisfied as the second-best side after going down to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a lop-sided final.

READ: Virat Kohli Hopes Of Cricket Being Played Behind Closed Doors, Shares What Will Be Missed