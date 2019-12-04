Rohit Sharma On The Verge Of Becoming First Indian To Hit 400 International Sixes

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma is known for his dazzling stroke-play and match-winning hundreds. The explosive opening batsmen is also known for his effortless pulls and sixes down the ground. If that wasn't enough, Rohit Sharma holds the record of hitting the most number of sixes by an Indian cricketer. During the recently concluded Pink-Ball Test match against Bangladesh, the right-hander extended his sixes tally to 399 as he leapfrogged Brandon McCullum’s 398.

Rohit Sharma on the verge of hitting 400 international sixes

Rohit Sharma currently stands at No 3 on the all-time list of most international sixes across all three formats. West Indies' Chris Gayle (534) and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (476) occupy the top two spots. Rohit Sharma is just one hit away from reaching 400 international sixes. In doing so, the cricketer will become the first Indian and third overall to reach the milestone. Overall, the ‘HITMAN’ has played 351 matches since his debut in 2007. He is already the leading run-scorer in T20 internationals and is the only batsman in the world to register three double-hundreds in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was also selected in India’s squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies. West Indies are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The first of the three T20Is will be played on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The opening T20 clash will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. The ODI series will be played between December 15 and December 22.

NEWS : @IamSanjuSamson named as replacement for injured Dhawan for the T20I series against West Indies.



Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery.



