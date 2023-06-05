The Indian cricket team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma is all set to take on Pat Cummins' Australia in the final of the World Test Championship. The highly-awaited Test event will take place from June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London. The team will look forward to ending their ten-year-old drought of ICC trophies and will want to lift the WTC mace.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma who has been leading the team since 2022 and revealed his biggest Test career highlight ahead of the IND vs AUS WTC Final. According to Rohit, the 2020-21 tour of Australia was his biggest Test career highlight.

The series started in Adelaide wherein the Indian team faced a humiliating defeat after being wrapped up for 36 in the second innings. The team's captain Virat Kohli had left for India and Ajinkya Rahane led the team for the rest of the series. The Indian team made a memorable comeback in Melbourne and won the match by eight wickets.

Rohit Sharma reveals his biggest Test career highlight; Watch here

After the series was leveled at 1-1, all the focus was on the Sydney Test. The Indian team was chasing down over 406 runs in their second innings and they needed to bat at least a day to save the match. The Australian team was in the driver's seat and it looked like they will win the match, but R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari defied the odds and rescued their team on the last day as they took Team India to a draw.

All the focus now was the Brisbane Test wherein it was the series decider. The Gabba has been the fortress of Australia for the last few years. The Indian team had to chase down 329 on Day 5, and it looked like they would push for a draw as the target didn't look possible in that situation. But, Rishabh Pant thought otherwise and played a knock of 89 runs, and the Indian team after being blown away in Adelaide secured a memorable victory in Australia by winning Brisbane Test by 5 wickets.

'Best we played outside India': Rohit Sharma

Revealing the biggest highlight of his Test career Rohit Sharma said on Star Sports, "Especially in the last few years, after Covid-19. You know the timing was not so good. Especially bubble, you don't know what to expect. Stuck inside the house and the little boys were quite upset about it. But again, you need to overcome the obstacles and come out on top. I thought the way we played in Australia was probably the biggest highlight, I would say. Losing the first Test in Adelaide and then coming back to win also shows the strength and depth of the team as we had a lot of injuries on that tour."

"I wasn't a part of the first two Tests. I was a part of the third and fourth Tests. I know as a team what we were going through. So really tough times but we held our nerves Kept. Like Pat just said, we came out on top but there was a lot of groundwork behind the scenes as well. A lot of young players have stepped up and turned things around for us. There were a lot of senior players missing on that tour and it was definitely the best we played outside India. Again, the last series that we played against India was another exciting series, the pitches were tough and challenging. but we managed to get through", Rohit Sharma said.