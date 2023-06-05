Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Meet Indian High Commissioner In UK Ahead Of WTC Final - WATCH

The cricketing world is all set to witness two heavyweights of world cricket take on each other for the biggest crown of Test cricket. The Indian cricket team under Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins led Australia are all set to take on each other in the final of the World Test Championship. The IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 will take place at the Kennington Oval ground in London and will start from June 7, 2023.

Ahead of the WTC 2023 Final, the Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid met the Indian High Commissioner in the United Kingdom Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. The meeting took place on June 4, 2023, in London after the Indian team had completed their practice session.

The Indian team head coach and captain were seen wearing team India's new sporting kit and Rahul Dravid was also seen donning Team India's colors while providing a signed autographed bat to the India High Commissioner.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid meet Indian High Commissioner in UK; Watch

United Kingdom | Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid met the Indian High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Vikram K Doraiswami in London pic.twitter.com/SIz771YWu4 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

#WATCH | The Indian cricket team is an institution that binds the nation together. As the High Commission team, we are always proud in any country to have the team visit...and here during the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC), this is a big deal. We wished them all the… pic.twitter.com/tyFZBC1M3n — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

Vikram K Doraiswami who is a deep cricket enthusiast shared his experience of the meeting while speaking to ANI. Doraiswami said, "For every Indian, the Indian cricket team is an institution that binds the whole nation together. We are all very proud of our team. We have invested them in every moment they are on the field. So, as a High Commission, we are proud of any team from our country. This is the final of the WTC and we really came out to see them practice and we are really happy to see them."

Doraiswami further praised Indian captain Rohit Sharma and credited him for leading the Indian cricket team.

"The first time I had the good fortune to meet him [Rohit Sharma] was when he was a young player in 2011 when he had come to South Africa which is just before the World Cup we won later that year. These were MSD's (MS Dhoni) boys and he was a young player, Virat was a young player", Doraiswami said.

"It is delightful to see how much he [Rohit] has matured as a captain. He is thoughtful. He is funny, he has great insight into the game and how to handle his fame. It is a matter of pride to see how cricket has shaped him and he has shaped Indian cricket", Doraiswami added.