Team India is all set to take on mighty Australians in the upcoming WTC final which is scheduled to take place from 7th June 2023 at The Oval, London, England. Ahead of the match, various cricket pundits are coming up with various permutations and combinations for the playing XI of both the teams and Team India would be mulling over its choice of wicket-keeper in the final as its automatic choice, Rishabh Pant got injured due to a fatal accident and Ishan kishan along with Srikar Bharat are the two players who are part of team india's WTC squad.

Both Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat are relatively new in India's red-ball setup and it has made the choice even more difficult KS Bharat, however, has made four appearances for Team India in white jersey under his name, but Ishan, who most consider a better batter than the former, is yet to make his debut for India in the longer format.

Sharing his views on the same, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels India should hand Ishan a debut and called him a “direct replacement for Rishabh Pant.” Harbhajan passed the verdict in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

"Why Ishan Kishan should be considered ahead of Bharat?

"I think this will add more strength to batting as Ishan Kishan can tackle the new ball much better than Bharat. He is an opener too and is in good form. So if the second new ball is introduced after 80 overs and Ishan walks out to bat he can play as an opener.

“Rishabh Pant is an explosive batter and Ishan also has the same quality. Although Bharat is superb behind the wickets, I don't have much confidence in Bharat's batting,” said Harbhajan.

However, Harbhajan's statement comes days after he had backed Bharat in the playing XI. “No, I don't think so. KS Bharat has been playing for India now. If it were Wriddhiman Saha, then I would say yes, play him. He has more experience and he's a better keeper. If KL Rahul was fit, I would've played him over KS Bharat as well,” Harbhajan said during a conversation on Star Sports.

So, It will be interesting that who among the both gets the chance in Team india's playing XI in the WTC final match against Australia.