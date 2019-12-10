Rohit Sharma Plays Rapid Fire Round With Spin Twins Kuldeep Yadav And Yuzvendra Chahal

Rohit Sharma was seen having some fun with spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who are fondly addressed as 'KulCha'. In fact, Rohit had turned anchor while Chahal played the second fiddle on this occasion. It is Yuzi who is known to interview the star players on his famous segment 'Chahal TV'. The 'Hitman' seemed to be in a mood to have fun as he decided to play a rapid-fire round with the spin twins.

READ: Rohit Sharma drops a huge hint about Shivam Dube's position in team's batting order

Rohit plays a rapid-fire round with the spin twins

Rohit Sharma started asking funny questions to the wrist spinners. When asked about what they liked in Hyderabad, Chahal said that he liked Veg Biriyani while Kuldeep said he liked the stadium more than anything else as he had made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders at this very venue. When asked about who was the worst dancer, 'Shivam Dube' was a unanimous reply from the spin twins. When asked about who had the worst hairstyle in the Indian team, Yuzi said that it was Mohammed Shami while Yadav mentioned that it was bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Chahal then added that he liked mimicking Rohit himself while the left-arm spinner preferred Shami. The limited-overs vice-captain asked the final question and that was to which batsman the duo was afraid bowling. The right-arm leg spinner took Rohit Sharma's name once again while the chinaman bowler said that he was very afraid of bowling to Suryakumar Yadav, who is Rohit's Mumbai Indians team-mate. At the end of the segment, Yuzi asked Rohit why he had done a clean shave to which Rohit had a very straight forward answer.

''My daughter does not play with me if I keep the beard because she does not like it and that is why I have trimmed it a little bit'', said Rohit as he signed off.

The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

READ: India, West Indies in battle of equals in series-finale at Wankhede

Rohit Sharma on Shivam Dube's position in the team

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma revealed that Shivam Dube was sent up the order in order to disturb the rhythm of the West Indies bowlers and because of the slow-paced pitch at Thiruvananthapuram. Talking about how the ball was not coming on to the bat in the second T20, Rohit Sharma explained why the hard-hitting all-rounder, who hit his maiden T20I fifty, was promoted to skipper Kohli's place.

However, Rohit Sharma refused to divulge into the details of if Shivam Dube could get more opportunities at the top and left the press to think for themselves by saying that it might or might not happen in the future. Rohit Sharma concluded his point on Shivam Dube by saying that the shift in the batting positions was largely dependent on the side fielded by West Indies in the game.

READ: New Zealand face day-night challenge as Australia series begins

READ: Rohit Sharma 'poisons' Kedar Jadhav's picture with a hilarious jibe