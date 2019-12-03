Rohit Sharma Stuns Kieron Pollard With A Cheeky Prank Ahead Of Ind Vs WI Series

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard are known for their off-field banter. The two cricketers have been good friends for a long time and they also play for the same franchise in IPL. Ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series between India and West Indies, both Sharma and Pollard can be seen pranking each other in a serious of hilarious videos.

Rohit Sharma pranks Kieron Pollard once again ahead of Ind vs WI series

The official broadcasters of the upcoming series have been shooting several ads of the two cricketers pranking each other. In the latest commercial, Rohit Sharma is seen bribing the hotel staff member to put several plastic toys on Kieron’s bed. When the all-rounder goes to sleep, he wakes up to the noise of all the hidden plastic toys in his bed.

Both cricketers were recently retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction. The auction is scheduled to be held on December 19 in Kolkata. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fourth time earlier this year.

Meanwhile, West Indies tour of India will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The opening T20 clash will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. Overall, West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The ODI series will be played between December 15 and December 22.

NEWS : @IamSanjuSamson named as replacement for injured Dhawan for the T20I series against West Indies.



Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery.



More details here - https://t.co/V5fixR8uoH pic.twitter.com/oBsaxVXWAz — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2019

