Rohit Sharma Poses While Training, Wife Ritika Steals The Show With Comical Reaction

With the India vs England 3rd Test getting done and dusted inside two days, there has been a lot of outcry over the pitch that was used for the game. A major discussion has sparked about the nature of the Ahmedabad pitch, with several former cricketers like Michael Vaughan and David Lloyd deeming it 'unfit' for Test cricket. On the other hand, Indian captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma came and defended the Ahmedabad pitch saying that it was a normal wicket.

Now, Rohit has taken a cheeky jibe at all the fault-finders with his latest Instagram post. In the photo, Rohit is laying on the ground and looks lost in thought. However, it was the post's caption that left fans in splits. Rohit wrote, "Wondering what the pitch would be like for 4th Test."

Rohit's post garnered a lot of reactions as fans lauded the opener for his sarcasm. Among many comments, one came from Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh who comically wrote, "And you make fun of me for lazing around like this."

Earlier, in the post-match press conference with the media after the third Test, Sharma had said that the pitch was completely fine and very normal. Speaking about what Indian wickets are all about, he added that it was a typical Indian wicket where it turned and the odd ball came in. Sharma reckoned that Indian batters made mistakes by playing wrong shots.

Citing the example of Chennai where the first two Tests were played, Sharma said that at Chepauk, every ball was turning from the rough which wasn't the case in Ahmedabad. The Indian opener reiterated that Axar Patel got most of his wickets with deliveries that were just skidding onto the bat and the batsmen just missed the line which was a mistake that Indian batsmen made as well.

According to Sharma, some of the shots they played as a batting unit were not up to the skills that they have. It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma scored 66 in the first innings and an unbeaten 25 in the second on the so called 'unfit' pitch, thus proving that discussions around the pitch is just an excuse and once a batsman gets their eye in, it's not impossible to score runs on the surface.

Meanwhile, Rohit has been in stunning form in the series so far, having scored 296 runs across six innings at an impressive average of 59.20. Notably, he is India's leading run-scorer in the series. Rohit Sharma Test ranking has also seen massive progress as he has made a place for himself in the top 10 Test batsmen in the world. The Rohit Sharma Test ranking now is No. 8. The right-hander will look to replicate his performances in the India vs England 4th Test which is a crucial game for India with respect to their qualification for the WTC final. The India vs England 4th Test will commence on Thursday, March 4 in Ahmedabad.

