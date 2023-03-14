Rohit Sharma Predicts Ashwin And Jadeja's Future With Team India; 'Both Of Them Are...'

On Monday, the month-long Border-Gavasakar Trophy culminated with a scoreline of 2-1 in favor of India. The 4th match of the series ended in a draw and with it, India reached the final of the World Test Championship as well. Following the match, Rohit Sharma laid his comments on the heroes of the series.

Before the start of the series, there were loud voices that spin would be the most crucial factor in the India vs Australia contest. A month later, it has become evident, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja jointly claiming the player of the series trophy.

The spin duo took 47 wickets together in the series. While both have continued to give breakout performances over long haul, fans and experts often raise up how long they will continue to keep giving such performances and want to know what the future holds for them. During the post-match presser, Indian captain Rohit Sharma addressed the resounding query and gave a straightforward answer.

'I hope they continue as long as they can': Rohit Sharma

“Honestly if they'll be around, I don't know, I'll be around (laughs). But four years is a long time. I mean for the sake of Indian cricket, I hope they stay and they play a lot of cricket for India,” said Rohit.

He added: "Honestly both of them are marathon players for us. They know exactly how to get the job done. Especially in this part of the world, you give them the ball, they get you those breakthroughs. With the bat they get you crucial runs. Very, very important players for us.

“Where we stand today, in terms of how we performed especially in Indian conditions, a lot of credit goes to them. A large part of our success belongs to those two guys. Obviously you know it's not just for the period of few years, it's over a decade now. So it's a long, long time to keep performing in the way these two guys have done for us."

“And I can only hope that they continue to play as long as possible, because those shoes will definitely be very, very big one to fill. So I hope for the sake of Indian cricket they continue as long as they can.”