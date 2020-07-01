Rohit Sharma Set To Launch Own Cricket Academy In Dubai In September 2020: Report

India cricketer Rohit Sharma is set to open his own academy in Dubai later this year. Rohit Sharma's academy is set for a tentative launch in September. The academy will also have former Indian coach and current Mumbai Indians talent scout John Wright as a visiting faculty along with several other renowned Indian cricketers and a support team of local coaches.

Rohit Sharma set to open an academy in Dubai

CricKingdom Global Private Limited, a Singapore-based company has joined hands with Rach Sports, a sports management firm, to launch ‘CricKingdom Cricket Academy by Rohit Sharma.’ The Mumbai Indians captain will be visiting the academy at least once a year while John Wright will visit every four months to supervise the progress of the trainees in their masterclasses.

In a statement, Rohit Sharma said that he is delighted that CricKingdom will be launching the academy in Dubai. He added that they can promote cricket in the UAE through the tailored annual curriculum, in-house mobile app for training and global access to CricKingdom academies. Rohit Sharma believes that the amazing Rach Sports team under the guidance of Ravi Kiran Rach and Girban Chakraborty with CricKingdom’s experience in running the best in class academy operations would definitely make this come true.

While speaking to Gulf News, Chakraborty of Rach Sports, who is putting the project together, said that they are in the process of finalising one of the existing state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai and plan to open registrations from July, subject to the permissions as the city is returning to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that they are looking to keep the fees moderate at AED 400 (₹8,229) for two-weekend sessions and there will be no admission fees.

Chakraborty claims that in the case of any exceptional talent, there will be a provision for ‘John Wright Scholarship’ which will be shortlisted by the New Zealander himself. John Wright has a scholarship running after his name back in New Zealand. However, the academies associated with famous brand names like that of MS Dhoni, R Ashwin and Robin Singh have been fleeting in Dubai so far while the local academies have continued to provide the UAE cricket with the stream of young talents. ‘

Speaking about the same, Chakraborty admitted that they are aware of that and will be on guard on the possible factors that could go wrong. They have outlined a long term vision for the academy with Rohit Sharma whereby, they would like to pit the advanced trainees into more of two-day matches of 90 overs each which will test their basic qualities, be it a batsman or a bowler.

IMAGE COURTESY: OAKTREE SPORTS YOUTUBE