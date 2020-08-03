Rohit Sharma Reveals Funny Secret To Witty Answers In Press Conferences

Rohit Sharma is an entertainer, both on and off the field. With his exquisite strokes off pacers and spinners alike, the Indian opening batsman is an instant crowd-puller. The 33-year-old has also garnered a good reputation during post-match press conferences by coming up with witty statements and replies to the reporters. On Sunday, August 2, Rohit Sharma was involved in a question-and-answer session with his fans and followers on Twitter, where one such fan asked him how he gets so humorous while addressing the reporters.

Rohit Sharma Twitter feed: Cricketer discloses his post-match ‘humour’ secret

On Twitter, Rohit Sharma was asked by one user: “How do you get such humour during press conferences?”. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain responded with a smile: “I enjoy my press conferences because that's the only time that you can give it back to the reporters”.

Rohit Sharma Twitter feed: Cricketer hilariously answers a fan, watch video

Rohit Sharma is renowned for his press conferences, much on the lines of his first captain MS Dhoni. After scoring 140 in the World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan, Sharma was asked for advice by a reporter to the Pakistan cricket team. In reply, Sharma comically said that he is not the batting coach of the archrival side and hence, was in no position to comment about their performance.

In another press conference last year, Sharma was on fire when he was asked a tricky question by a reporter. In response, the batsman promised that he is not amongst those who will readily give masala or gossip basically that the media often loves to thrive on.

Rohit Sharma also responded to a plethora of many other questions from fans on the micro-blogging site. He picked former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath when he was asked which bowler from the past would he like to face at some point in his life. Rohit Sharma also picked his unbeaten 122 against South Africa as his favourite of the five centuries he scored at the 2019 World Cup in England. In light of the now-scheduled Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, one fan asked which Mumbai Indians cricketer from the past would he like to bring back into the fold, to which he picked former Indian and South African captains Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock respectively.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma is now slated to represent the Mumbai Indians franchise in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. He has been part of the Mumbai Indians line-up since IPL 2011. While he was given the leadership role two years later, he led his franchise to victories in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions to make Mumbai-based T20 side the most successful team in tournament’s history. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the Mumbai Indians franchise retained the cricketer for ₹15 crore (US$1.9 million).

Image credits: AP