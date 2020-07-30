Yuvraj Singh's Threat That Made Rohit Sharma Nearly Not Pursue Wife Ritika Sajdeh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma are known to share an affable bond off the cricket field. The duo were instrumental in India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign, chipping in with match-winning contributions when needed by the Men In Blue. Yuvraj Singh also shares a great bond with Ritika Sajdeh, who married Rohit in 2015. However, before their marriage, the 'Hitman' was issued a hands-off warning by Yuvi, when he first met his future wife.

Yuvraj Singh warned Rohit Sharma to stay away from future wife Ritika Sajdeh

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur for the YouTube web-series Breakfast with Champions, Rohit Sharma revealed how he first met Ritika Sajdeh during a professional shoot with some senior members of the Indian team including Yuvraj Singh. Ritika, being a sports manager, has a list of cricketers she handles and her husband eventually joined them. The 'Hitman' revealed that during the shoot, he went to meet Yuvraj Singh for his trailer when the 2011 World Cup star said that Ritika was his sister and he should not even look at her.

Rohit revealed that he was angry at Ritika Sajdeh because of Yuvraj Singh's threat but reconciled after his shoot encountered some problems. She eventually became Rohit Sharma's manager and the duo developed a great bond, which was eventually led to their marriage in 2015. The duo welcomed their daughter Samaira into heir lives in 2018. Yuvraj Singh, to this day, considers Ritika as his sister and she even ties a rakhi on the former India all-rounder's wrist during Raksha Bandhan.

Rohit Sharma will captain the Mumbai Indians when the IPL begins on the UAE in September. The 'Hitman' is the most successful captain in IPL history, having led the Mumbai franchise to four titles since becoming captain in 2013. The 33-year-old also lifted the IPL title during his stint with the Deccan Chargers.

His latest IPL title came in last season, where Mumbai Indians defeated arch-rivals CSK by a single run in the final. Yuvraj Singh was also part of the MI squad last season, featuring in a handful of games for the side. Yuvi, however, will not be part of the IPL this year, after announcing his retirement last year.

(Image Courtesy: Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh Instagram)