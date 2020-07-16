Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sweetly Reacts To His Throwback Picture With Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the top wrist spinners in the world right now. The leg-spinner has quickly risen through the ranks since his inclusion in the ODI and T20I team in 2017. India included him and Kuldeep Yadav after dropping seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Chahal and Yadav have exceeded all the expectations and performed brilliantly for the team ever since.

Yuzvendra Chahal uploads photo with Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh left in awe

The leggie has been at his hometown in Haryana for the past four months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, Yuzvendra Chahal has left no stone unturned to keep his fans and followers entertained. Yuzvendra Chahal posted quite a few TikTok videos on his Instagram handle. But Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't been on the platform lately because of the ban imposed on the app by the Indian government.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal posted a throwback picture with Rohit Sharma. Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma share a great camaraderie as the leg-spinner was a part of Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL which is led by the Indian opener. Both cricketers are often involved in healthy banters on social media. On Wednesday, Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rohit Sharma and called him a ‘big brother.’ The leg-break bowler captioned the picture and wrote that he doesn't need need a superhero because he has a big brother.

Subsequently, fans started showing their love for the cricketing duo in the comments section. However, one comment that caught the eye came from Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh. Yuzvendra Chahal has a good rapport with Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh. She replied to Chahal's post and wrote, “Aaawwwww.”

Yuvraj Singh's comment on Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's photo leaves everyone in splits

Indian cricketers are using this time to interact with fans on social media. One such cricketer who has been quite active on social media is Indian opener, Rohit Sharma. The dashing right-handed batsman has been involved in quite a few Instagram live sessions with cricketers. The Mumbai Indians skipper has also been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram to keep his fans updated.

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma shared a picture with wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram where the endearing couple can be seen spending some quality time with each other. Rohit Sharma captioned the photo “Always hold on to what you love”. As soon as Rohit Sharma posted the picture, fans started flooding the comments section and expressed their love for the couple.

However, one comment that left everyone in splits was made by Yuvraj Singh. The southpaw is renowned for his witty nature. Yuvraj Singh is often seen commenting on his colleagues' posts which cracks a lot of people up. Yuvraj Singh came up with a hysterical response to Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's photo post as he commented, “I love your cheeks can I hold on to them”, leaving one and all in stitches.

IMAGE COURTESY: YUZVENDRA CHAHAL INSTAGRAM