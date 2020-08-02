Rohit Sharma Reveals What He Misses Other Than Playing Cricket During The Lockdown

On the occasion of Friendship Day on Sunday, Rohit Sharma went back in time to answer a slew of questions in a Q&A session on Twitter. The hitman was asked about things he misses other than playing cricket.

Rohit Sharma said in response to a question that other than playing cricket, he misses meeting his friends during the lockdown.

Rohit Sharma’s journey from being just a ‘talented’ batsman who was wasting his potential to a dependable accumulator of runs for India and Mumbai Indians alike is nothing short of inspiring for many. Despite belonging to the traditional ‘gharana’ of cricket called Mumbai, Rohit comes from a humble background, who made it to the big league by defying convention and with sheer determination.

READ: Rohit Sharma-Mayank Agarwal come 2nd to Latham-Blundell as Test opening duo: Aakash Chopra

READ: Rohit Sharma reveals eating Vada Pavs with friends from 1st cash prize during Twitter Q&A

Rohit Sharma reveals interesting ‘Friendship’ story

In a 23-second video, Rohit responded that it was not a ‘paycheck’ as such that he ever earned, but it was actually ‘cash’ as he was rewarded once for playing in his society, presumably in Borivali, with a mere ₹50. However, what made the reward special was that he used all of it to eat and treat his friends with many ‘Vada Pavs’ itself. Perhaps, it is an apt answer on the occasion of Friendship Day that happiness or money is best spent with friends and that it is the younger days that are the most memorable.

Earlier, last month, Republic was the first to report on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's first paycheck as well and what he did with the same in another Twitter Q&A session.

READ: Shahid Afridi picks Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his favourite Indian batsmen

READ: 2017 IPL winners Mumbai Indians' smartest buy that helped Rohit Sharma & co. win 3rd title