Rohit Sharma Reveals Eating Vada Pavs With Friends From 1st Cash Prize During Twitter Q&A

Rohit Sharma’s journey from being just a ‘talented’ batsman who was wasting his potential to a dependable accumulator of runs for India and Mumbai Indians alike is nothing short of inspiring for many. Despite belonging to the traditional ‘gharana’ of cricket called Mumbai, Rohit comes from a humble background, who made it to the big league by defying convention and with sheer determination.

While his struggle had largely been of proving his value to the teams he plays for, he takes more pride in the fact that he was able to fulfil his dream of playing for India with his modest beginnings from the suburb of Borivali in Mumbai, from where he had to travel daily for practice to the southern side of the city, much like Ajinkya Rahane, his other celebrated India teammate.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's IPL 2020 Salary Nearly Double Of 'entire' 18-man Pakistan Team's Yearly Earnings

Rohit Sharma reveals interesting ‘Friendship’ story

As a result, on the occasion of Friendship Day across the world on Sunday, Rohit Sharma went back in time to answer a slew of questions in a Q&A session on Twitter. The Hitman was asked about his first ‘paycheck’ ever and how did he go about spending it.



Q: #askRo How much was your first paycheck worth and at what age did you get it? How did you spend it, with friends or family?

- @dhruvy21



A: pic.twitter.com/J0nfNWF6sj — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020

In a 23-second video, Rohit responded that it was not a ‘paycheck’ as such that he ever earned, but it was actually ‘cash’ as he was rewarded once for playing in his society, presumably in Borivali, with a mere ₹50. However, what made the reward special was that he used all of it to eat and treat his friends with many ‘Vada Pavs’ itself. Perhaps, it is an apt answer on the occasion of Friendship Day that happiness or money is best spent with friends and that it is the younger days that are the most memorable.

Earlier, last month, Republic was the first to report on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's first paycheck as well and what he did with the same in another Twitter Q&A session.

It was for Rs3000. I shopped and still managed to saved some. https://t.co/InCoaQWLZJ — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh Credits Rohit Sharma's 30* As Most Important Knock In T20 WC 2007 Campaign

Rohit Sharma’s love for Vada Pav

Recently, in an Instagram chat, Rohit Sharma revealed that such was his love for Vada Pav that he would eat them almost everyday during the initial stages of his career. However, as fitness has taken precedence and having a daughter and wife in his life, he has had to stop eating them. Rohit's love for Vada Pav is similar to that of his idol, Sachin Tendulkar who also once claimed in a Breakfast with Champions interview that he could eat 6-7 Vada Pavs at a go and that it was regular for him to eat Vada Pavs, Samosa Pavs and Bhajiya Pavs with his friends in childhood.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 defending champions Mumbai Indians' Smartest Buy That Helped Rohit Sharma & Co. Win 3rd Title

Rohit Sharma net worth

While Rohit’s first cricket reward was ₹50, today, he is one of India’s richest cricketers courtesy a BCCI contract worth ₹7 crore and an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians worth ₹15 crore. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2020, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹124.5 crore ($16.6 million), as reported by MSN. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians Dedicate Special Song To Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira; Watch Video

Rohit Sharma is set for feature for Mumbai Indians as its captain once again in the IPL 2020, which is set to take place in the UAE in September.

Disclaimer: The above Rohit Sharma net worth salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Rohit Sharma net worth and Pakistan team salary figures.