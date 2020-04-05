Rohit Sharma Reveals Who His Favourite Coach Is And It Is Not His Childhood Mentor

Rohit Sharma is one of the best limited-overs batsmen in modern-day cricket with three double centuries and four tons in ODIs and T20Is respectively. Recently, Rohit was asked to pick the best coach that he has played under and to everyone's surprise, it is not his childhood coach Dinesh Lad.

'He was magic': Rohit Sharma

During his recent one-on-one live interaction with former English skipper Kevin Pietersen on social media, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain went on to say that it was very difficult to pick a single favorite out of all his coaches as each one of them brought something unique to the table.

Rohit Sharma then revealed that former Australia skipper and multiple-time world champion Ricky Ponting was simply 'magical' for him because of how the two-time World Cup-winning skipper had handled the Mumbai Indians team in IPL sessions. Ponting, who was the skipper of the four-time IPL champions in the first half, had handed over the reins to Sharma in the second.

Rohit also added that the Australian legend was still very involved as a member of the support staff and was not only helping all the youngsters but was also guiding Rohit through the captaincy. Rohit said that he still has a lot to learn from him and added that Ponting as a coach was a different person altogether.

Mumbai Indians went on to win their maiden IPL title in 2013 and Sharma led MI to all of their four IPL title triumphs. The dashing Indian opener had also won an IPL trophy in 2009 when he was representing the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

