Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of Remaining New Zealand Tour Due To Calf Injury; Read Details

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the ongoing series against New Zealand due to a calf injury. A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source has confirmed that the star opening batsman will neither be taking part in the three-match ODI series starting from Wednesday nor will he be able to feature in the two-match Test series that follows.

READ: Fancied India meet Pakistan in first semifinal of U-19 World Cup

READ: KL Rahul jumps to second place in ICC T20 rankings

What exactly happened?

Rohit Sharma was forced to walk off the field after he injured his calf while taking a risky single during the backend of the first innings. Rohit who was the stand-in captain after regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested, continued to bat even though he could not run. He did manage to hit a couple of big shots; but once the going got tough, he decided to retire hurt after having scored a quickfire 60. He did not take the field during the second innings and KL Rahul was made the stand-in captain.

Despite getting off to a poor start in the first two matches, the 'Hitman' rediscovered his rhythm in the next couple of games. (He was rested for the 4th T20I). He had scored the winning runs in the super over by depositing Tim Southee into the stands for two maximums and helping India register their first-ever T20I series win on New Zealand soil.

The ODI series

After an action-packed T20I contest, the two teams will now collide in a three-match ODI series starting from February 5. The first game will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The last time India tussled with New Zealand in a 50-overs game, the ‘Men in Blue’ were knocked out from the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019.

READ: Once in line for India coach job, Kiwi Hesson makes big 'weather' claim on India's bowling

READ: Virat Kohli declines Bear Grylls' invite for Discovery's 'Man vs Wild' episode: Report

(Image Courtesy: AP)