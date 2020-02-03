Virat Kohli Declines Bear Grylls' Invite For Discovery's 'Man Vs Wild' Episode: Report

Last week, reports started emerging of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli being an upcoming guest on Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild' survival show. While reports seemed fairly confident of Kohli being a part of the show, it is now being revealed that the star cricketer is not scheduled to be on the show. Here are the details.

Virat Kohli not to feature in Discovery Man vs Wild show

In the week gone by, multiple reports had surfaced of Indian skipper Virat Kohli being a part of an upcoming 'Man vs. Wild' episode. Fans of both, Bear Grylls and Virat Kohli, were excited to see the two together but it seems like they will have to wait for the duo to be seen together. According to a report, Kohli's management agency Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment has quashed all rumours of Kohli's participation in the show.

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

Grylls' episode with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed a lot of attention last year and the survival-expert was now back in the country to shoot episodes with film actors Akshay Kumar and Rajanikanth.

Virat Kohli to lead India against New Zealand in ODI series

On Sunday, Virat Kohli was rested as Rohit Sharma led Team India in the fifth and final T20 International of the New Zealand tour. India got another clinical win under their belt and completed a full sweep of the T20I series. Virat Kohli will now lead the Men in Blue against New Zealand for a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played on Wednesday at Hamilton.

