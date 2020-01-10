Shane Warne's Iconic Baggy Green Cap Bid Crosses $1 Million Mark

Former Australian legendary spinner Shane Warne had put his beloved baggy green cap up for auction to raise funds for bushfire victims. He crossed the $1 million mark just two minutes before the auction was supposed to close on Friday.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals come up with quirky Whatsapp-style social round-up of the week

The baggy green cap was finally sold with the last visible bid at $1,007,500 which amounts to ₹4,92,61,038.68. After the auction was closed, Shane Warne thanked everyone on Twitter who had made a bid on the cap. The proceeds would go to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Shane Warne was ecstatic at what his baggy green cap had fetched and went on to thank the bidder for his generosity.

Shane Warne's tweet:

Thankyou so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thankyou / congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations ! The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vyVcA7NfGs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians mark 9 years of association with Rohit Sharma in throwback post

One valuer, while speaking to a leading media network earlier this week, had expected Shane Warne's cap to sell for $500,000. The price had reached over $500,000 on Thursday. However, several duels featuring two buyers from New South Wales and one from Queensland sent the figure skyrocketing.

The legendary leg-spinner had put the cherished piece of relic up for auction on Monday to raise money for the bushfire appeal. Sir Don Bradman's baggy green made $425,000 in 2003. Warne's baggy green sold for more than twice that amount.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane upset with Rajasthan Royals for sacking him as captain

The Baggy Green is a prized possession for any Australian Test cricketer. Shane Warne donned the baggy green cap throughout his 145-match Test career for Australia in which he took 708 wickets. Shane Warne is Test cricket's second-most successful bowler with 708 wickets in 145 Tests behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals owner calls for 9-team IPL, international friendlies in 2020

Image Courtesy: Shane Warne Instagram