India Set To Lock Horns With England In T20 World Cup Semis As They Eye Maiden Final Berth

The rain had the last laugh in the game between South Africa and West Indies as it paved way for England and India to lock horns in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. The final game between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday, thereby allowing both teams to share a point each while also allowing South Africa to top the group stage with seven points. India will lock horns with England, a repeat of the 2018 semi-finals and will eye to beat England and reach their maiden finals in the tournament. South Africa, on the other hand, will clash with Australia in Sydney in the other semi-final.

India to face England in semi-finals

The #T20WorldCup semi-final draw:



3pm local time: 🇮🇳 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

7pm local time: 🇿🇦 v 🇦🇺



Who are you backing to make it to the final? pic.twitter.com/ar3vcAI7Re — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

Shafali Verma leads India to victory over Sri Lanka

Shafali Verma was at her lethal best when India faced Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Saturday in the Women's World Cup. Chasing 114 to win, Shafali Verma took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers, scoring a 34-ball 47. Verma agonisingly missed out on a fifty, after a mix-up with Jemimah Rodrigues which resulted in Verma being run-out, three runs short of a well-deserved half-century. Shafali Verma’s effort meant that India chased down the target with ease, with more than five overs left and seven wickets in hand.

Brett Lee backs India to reach finals

"They've never reached the final but this is a different India team from the one they've seen before. They've combined match-winners in Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav with consistent players with both bat and ball," Lee was quoted as saying by ICC.

"We've always known they have some of the best players in the world but now Harmanpreet Kaur has a team around her that can support the big players, and fill in the gaps when they have an off day."

Image credits: @T20WorldCup / Twitter