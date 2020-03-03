WATCH: Rashid Khan Smashes His Own Version Of 'Helicopter' Shot; Which Is Better?

Rashid Khan is one of the best cricketers at the moment as he has bamboozled the best batsmen in the business with his leg-spin in the last few years. His skillful bowling has earned him an opportunity to play franchise cricket across the globe. While the Afghan player has made a tremendous impact with the ball, he has also made his batting skills do the talking as well.

After all, who can forget his much-needed cameos for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL and his entertaining batting performances for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League which also included a tennis shot as well? Recently, he had hit a bizarre shot and he reckons that it is the famous 'Helicopter' shot.

READ: Shoaib Akhtar calls Fakhar Zaman 'Brainless' for his poor batting approach in PSL

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar reflects on how Bhuvi & Chahar's presence could have benefitted India

Is that a 'Helicopter' shot?, Rashid Khan thinks so

During a recent match, Rashid Khan played a bizarre but innovative shot. It so happened that a pacer had bowled one on the stumps as Khan effortlessly dispatched it for a six. However, what stood out here that even though he had attempted a helicopter shot, the ball sailed over the backward boundary after having made contact with the middle of his bat. Meanwhile, the Afghan superstar took to the micro-blogging site to ask the fans whether they reckon that it is indeed a helicopter shot. Rashid concluded by saying that according to him, it is indeed that famous cricketing shot.

Do you call it helicopter?? I think soo 🤔🤔🚁 pic.twitter.com/DXYL15TSS1 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 2, 2020

Even the fans had different names for this innovative shot. Here are some of them.

Reverse helicopter shot😂😂😂😂 — Bilal Asif (@bilalasif2411) March 2, 2020

ninja cut😉 — Hamid Hassan (@hamidhassanHH) March 2, 2020

Rashcopter😋😋😜😜 — Sabaoon Sharifi (@sharifi125) March 2, 2020

backlicopter — Manish Soni🇮🇳 (@conomcg16) March 2, 2020

Rashid Khan will next be seen in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will be representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will be eyeing their second title. Khan was roped in by the Hyderabad franchise in the 2017 edition when they were the defending champions. In the last three editions, SRH finished fourth twice and were the runners-up in 2018. This time, the Afghan all-rounder would be hoping to take his team all the way.

READ: MS Dhoni launches iconic 'Helicopter' in first appearance at CSK's IPL training

READ: India set to lock horns with England in T20 World Cup semis as they eye maiden final berth