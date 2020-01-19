Rohit Sharma Shows Why He Is The Best In The Business, Smashes 29th ODI Ton

Team India's opener Rohit Sharma lit up the show for the hosts at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday as the Hitman smashed his 29th ODI century. The fiery opener scored his eighth ODI ton against Australia, 100 off 110 balls and laced with eight boundaries and five sixes. Chasing a target of 287, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided the team with a good start following which skipper Virat Kohli took KL Rahul's place and continued to put pressure on Australia. The ODI Cricketer of 2019 showed why he is the best man in the business as he put up a dominating performance against the Australian bowlers, who seemed to find no reply to stop Rohit Sharma's onslaught.

READ | Manjot Kalra Cleared To Play Ranji Trophy By DDCA Ombudsman

Rohit Sharma smashes 29th ODI ton

CENTURY! That’s ODI hundred No.29 for Rohit Sharma and his eighth against Australia. A superb cricketer



LIVE: https://t.co/bJYo22wtYR #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/wu5EiUDBHE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2020

READ | 'We'd Like To See Video Proof!': ICC Trolls Fan Who Says He Can Bowl Like Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma reaches another milestone

Team India's opener Rohit Sharma got past yet another milestone as he completed 9000 ODI runs in the third ODI against Australia at Bengaluru on Sunday. Needing just four runs to cross the mark, Rohit Sharma breached 9000 runs in the second ball of the innings. Opting to bat first, Australia managed to set a target of 287 runs, with Steve Smith leading from the front with a 131-run stand along with some valuable assistance from Marnus Labuschagne, who scored his maiden ODI fifty.

READ | England Enforce Follow-on Before Rain Stops Play

Smith, Shami shine at Chinnaswamy

Steve Smith's stellar knock helped Australia post 286/9 in their 50 overs after skipper Aaron Finch had decided to bat in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. This was the batting superstar's ninth century in ODI cricket. Even after getting to his ton, Smith accelerated and kept the scoreboard ticking as he looked to take the Aussies past the 300-run mark. However, his brilliant innings came to an end at a 132-ball 131.

READ | Cricket Not Bigger Than Life: Mushfiqur Rahim On Not Joining Bangladesh's Tour Of Pakistan