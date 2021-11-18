Rohit Sharma 'slaps' Mohammed Siraj With Rahul Dravid Sitting In Front Of Him; Watch

A hilarious video of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his teammate Mohammed Siraj is doing rounds on various social media platforms since last night when India faced New Zealand in the first T20I match in Jaipur. In the video, Rohit, Siraj, and KL Rahul can be seen sitting together in the dugout, a row behind the newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid. The brief footage shows the trio looking at something on their left before the Indian skipper turns around and jokingly hits the pacer on the back of his head.

The video was quick to attract netizens' attention as they are now flooding the micro-blogging site with jokes and memes involving Rohit and Siraj. An individual jokingly commented that Rohit hit Siraj because the pacer said New Zealand will win the game. Here's how netizens are reacting on social media.

Aise hi, sexy lgra tha pic.twitter.com/HSjD2gI6gv — sharma ji ka ladka🥶 (@sharmajika_ldka) November 18, 2021

this is not a slap its called tapli for friendship some time with gally also in mumbai — murali (@iyer1968) November 18, 2021

That was when surya was hitting biggies lol and siraj was imitating his expression. — Ksnpirateking (@ksnpirateking) November 18, 2021

These type moments in camp..

Make Cricket very interst and happy

But it was funny 🤣😂😭 — ABHISHEK KfI(Appu lives on) (@akabhishek669_2) November 17, 2021

He said nz will win — Kangaroo 🦘 (@Hittu_45) November 17, 2021

India vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets with two balls remaining to win the first of three-match T20I series. After winning the toss and electing to field first, Indian bowlers restricted the Kiwis to a par score of 164/6 in 20 overs. Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman shone for the Blackcaps with their brilliant knocks as they hit 70 and 63 runs, respectively. Chapman was the first one to be dismissed as he was clean bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin for 63 off 50 balls. Guptill was sent back by Deepak Chahar for 70 off 42 balls.

In reply, India batter put up an equally explosive show as they scored over 50 runs inside the powerplay. Rohit Sharma played an instrumental role with the bat courtesy of his quickfire 48 off 36 balls. Suryakumar Yadav scored a scintillating 62 off 40 balls to help India inch closer to the target. He was dismissed by Trent Boult in the 17th over. Rishabh Pant finished the game for his side with an unbeaten 17 off 17 balls.

Image: @its_mebhanu/Twitter/PTI/AP