Rohit Sharma Subject To Funny Memes On Twitter After 'Bill Gate' Controversy

There has been a lot of brouhaha on social media over Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw's recent outing where they were seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in violation of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols. The cricketers were bashed and were subjected to severe criticism for not adhering to the protocols. The matter blew up after an Indian fan posted about the same on social media.

Netizens roast Rohit Sharma for 'Bill Gate' controversy

It all happened when a Twitter user posted a video where the aforementioned cricketers were seen having dinner at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne, something which was against Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols. Now, to make matters worse, another detailed picture of the bill has gone viral on social media which has infuriated the Twitterati because of the mention of beef in it.

The authenticity of the bill is questionable, however, netizens were quick to react to the photo. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans trolled the cricketers and ran a meme riot. Rohit Sharma was trollers' main target as they roasted him mercilessly. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Sardar ji After paying Rohit sharma and his teams bill. pic.twitter.com/CGslnVaK3V — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 2, 2021

Rohit sharma when he see someone paying his bill in hotel pic.twitter.com/rdPeJmjjMN — Param_Anand07 (@the_aryans119) January 4, 2021

Rohit Sharmas fan pointing out he is vegetarian but they didn't saw bill clearly every item on bill is non veg except diet coke. So Rohit Sharma went to restaurant to stare as everyone eats having diet coke. Believable — Insane (@InsanelyMean) January 2, 2021

#RohitSharma



Someone speaks about bill infront of Rohit



Rohit sharma:- pic.twitter.com/kW51b1snL4 — Raj🌟 (@MDrugist) January 3, 2021

Rohit Sharma after getting that bill back pic.twitter.com/9TK9XBje4g — 🐘کنجر (@Akramwasim_) January 2, 2021

After the incident came to light, all five cricketers from the touring party were 'separated' from the squad and placed under isolation. While the aforementioned players have been allowed to train, the BCCI and Cricket Australia have launched an investigation into the matter. Notably, two days after joining the Indian squad in Melbourne, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the vice-captain for the remaining two Tests in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

The swashbuckling opener will assume the role of Ajinkya Rahane's deputy taking over the duties from Cheteshwar Pujara. The decision also means that Rohit is set to feature in the playing XI for the third Test at the SCG. The board has also included T Natarajan into the squad to replace Umesh Yadav, who has been ruled out of the series. Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. Live action of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will commence at 5:00 AM (IST).

SOURCE: PTI

