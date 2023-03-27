Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav And Dewald Brevis Erupt In Joy As MI Women Win WPL

WPL 2023: As Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the WPL trophy after MI defeated DC in the final of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League, celebration erupted in the Mumbai camp. The members of the Mumbai Indians men's team who were present at the Brabourne Stadium to witness the WPL outfit soar to the top got what they seemingly wished as Mumbai Indians won the tournament. As the moment of victory emerged the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis stood up to applaud the Women's team.

The high-octane action that was started on March 4 culminated Yesterday with Mumbai Indians' victory. From the start, MI dominated the proceedings and until the later stage of the league matches they were at the top of the table. However, the team saw a dip in form at the fag end of the 8-match affair, yet the side regained form in the eliminator against UP Warriorz and at the final, they registered a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets. In the final, the scenes were reminiscent of any Mumbai Indians IPL final, where the franchise owners could be seen praying and then running in elation after the team gets bags the title. This time though the MI support staff also included the men's team.

MI IPL cheered for MI WPL

The IPL team was present in the stands to cheer for the girls and when they won celebration ensued. The social media handles of Mumbai Indians who have remained busy throughout the tournament posted about the same on the platforms on which they have a mass following. Here are the posts which feature Rohit Sharma and others from the Mumbai Indians' IPL faction.

With Mumbai Indians' victory, the WPL 2023 draws to a close. Now all eyes are on the IPL 2023, which is scheduled to start from March 31. Thus, cricket action is set to continue.