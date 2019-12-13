Rohit Sharma's 3rd ODI Double Hundred: A Throwback To The Hitman's Epic Knock In 2017

It was on December 13, 2017 when explosive Indian opener Rohit Sharma slammed his third ODI double hundred. Rohit scored an unbeaten 208 from just 153 balls against a hapless Sri Lankan bowling attack. His Man-of-the-Match performance enabled India to a series-levelling win in the second of that three-match ODI series.

🏏 208* runs

🏏 153 balls

🏏 13 fours

🏏 12 sixes#OnThisDay in 2017, Rohit Sharma scored his third double hundred in ODI cricket 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/titkkaMT2U — ICC (@ICC) December 13, 2019

Throwback to Rohit Sharma's third double hundred in ODIs

The Sri Lankan cricket team toured India in November-December 2017 for three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. Sri Lanka won the opening ODI by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The two teams then locked horns at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on December 13. In a must-win game for the hosts, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to field first.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan formed a 115-run opening stand before the left-hander fell to Sachith Pathirana’s leg-stump delivery. However, Rohit maintained his run-scoring juggernaut as new batsman Shreyas Iyer joined him to the crease. The duo took India’s score to 328 with a 213-run partnership.

Rohit Sharma reached the 100-run mark off his 115th delivery during the 40th over of the Indian innings. Right after bringing up his 16th ODI ton, Rohit Sharma turbo-charged his innings and propelled India to accumulate 147 runs from their final 10 overs. Rohit finally reached his third ODI double-hundred in the final over. His innings came at a staggering strike-rate of 135.94 which included 13 hits to the fence and 12 over it. India finished with 392-4 off their 50 overs and registered a 141-run over the visitors.

Ind vs WI 2019

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will represent India in the upcoming ODI series against the visiting West Indies team. West Indies are currently on a tour to the country for three T20Is and three ODIs. Rohit recently starred in the series-deciding third T20I by scoring 71 from just 34 balls. The first ODI of the three-match series will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, December 15.

