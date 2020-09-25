Rohit Sharma Mercilessly Trolled By Netizens After Praising KL Rahul's 'classy' Hundred

Punjab skipper KL Rahul notched an enthralling century as he led from the front and guided his side to a massive 97-run win over Bangalore. The Punjab skipper scored 132 runs off just 69 balls at a blistering strike-rate of 191.3. The KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 hundred was laced with 14 boundaries and seven maximums. In doing so, KL Rahul registered the highest score by an Indian in the league's history by surpassing Delhi batsman Rishabh Pant, who had scored 128* against Hyderabad in 2018.

Rohit Sharma trolled after KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 hundred

Courtesy of the KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 hundred, Punjab are now sitting at the top of the table because of their superior net run rate. KL Rahul's Dream11 IPL hundred was a perfect example of how a T20 innings should be built. KL Rahul scored his first 30 runs in 23 balls, next 30 in 19 balls and the following 30 runs in 18 balls. The Karnataka lad scored the final 42 runs of his innings in just 9 deliveries.

The KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 hundred also made him break several records. Rahul became the player with the highest individual score as the captain of an IPL team as he went past Hyderabad skipper David Warner (126 in 2017). He also became the third player after Virender Sehwag and David Warner to score an IPL ton, both as captain and non-captain. Enroute to the century, KL Rahul also became the quickest to reach the 2000-run mark (60 innings) in the IPL, surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar, who took 63 innings to achieve the feat.

The KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 hundred set social media on fire. Tributes started pouring in from every nook and cranny of the country. Fans couldn't believe what they had just witnessed as they hailed KL Rahul's mind-boggling hitting. Even cricketers came forward and appreciated the knock.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was one player who praised the KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 hundred. Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and lauded the Punjab captain for his shots and called his ton 'classy'. However, as soon as Rohit Sharma posted the tweet, he was trolled mercilessly on Twitter because of his fitness. Fans started creating Rohit Sharma trolls and memes to mock the Mumbai star. Let's take a look at Rohit Sharma trolls.

Some solid shots there by @klrahul11 classy hundred — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 24, 2020

Some solid vadapaav by Ashok vada pav mumbai classy 100 kg rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/QsuYJeB7xl — WITTY 2.0 (@thewittydoctor) September 24, 2020

Who is more Fit ??



RT for Rohit Sharma

Like for Jethalal pic.twitter.com/YuWgFlZP3r — Pun Baaz (@apna__pun) September 19, 2020

Absolutely

Looking at Chawala, Saurabh Tiwary even rohit sharma

It's disgusting that these players earn so much money from this game yet they don't care how their fitness impact their game. https://t.co/WDtHB5qwWh — Deepak Badlani (@BadlaniDb) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, according to the Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule, Rohit Sharma's men will now take on Bangalore on Monday, September 28. Rohit Sharma, who is arguably the most important player of the Mumbai Dream11 squad, will look to continue his good form and guide his side to yet another win in Monday's fixture. Let's take a look at the Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule and Mumbai Dream11 squad.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule

We begin our 🏆 defence on the opening day of #Dream11IPL 🔥



Which fixture are you looking forward to, Paltan? 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI pic.twitter.com/36U5plUu7A — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 6, 2020

