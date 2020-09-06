MI Schedule Out: Mumbai Indians' Full Schedule, To Take On CSK In IPL 2020 Opener

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Mumbai Indians (MI) had arrived in Abu Dhabi on August 20. After undergoing their initial quarantine norms as imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the MI squad began their outdoor training camps.

The official accounts of the franchise have been regularly sharing updates about the MI players with videos and pictures of the MI squad practising making their way on social media. The MI team is the most successful franchise of the competition, having won the title a record four times. The MI squad led by Rohit Sharma will be looking to successfully defend their crown after having won the competition last time out, as they seek to win the league for the fifth time in the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

MI schedule for IPL 2020 season out

As the Dream11 IPL 2020 draws nearer, the MI schedule for the IPL 2020 season has been officially announced by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council. According to the MI time table, CSK will be their opponents on September 19. The MI team will be without star bowler Lasith Malinga for IPL 2020 after the bowler opted out of the tournament for personal reasons.

The Sri Lankan pacer has been replaced by Australian James Pattinson. The MI squad will also not be affected by the England vs Australia 2020 series, as the two MI team players Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile are not part of the national side’s squad for the series. The initial leg of the schedule will also see the return of MI team player Hardik Pandya, who has been training hard after recovering from a back injury. Here's a look at the complete MI schedule

Match No. Match Date Day Time (IST) Stadium/City 1 MI vs CSK Sept 19 SAT 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 5 KKR vs MI Sept 23 WED 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 10 RCB vs MI Sept 28 MON 7:30 PM Dubai 13 KXIP vs MI Oct 1 THU 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 17 MI vs SRH Oct 4 SUN 3:30 PM Sharjah 20 MI vs RR Oct 6 TUE 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 27 MI vs DC Oct 11 SUN 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 32 MI vs KKR Oct 16 FRI 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 36 MI vs KXIP Oct 18 SUN 7:30 PM Dubai 41 CSK vs MI Oct 23 FRI 7:30 PM Sharjah 45 RR vs MI Oct 25 SUN 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 48 MI vs RCB Oct 28 WED 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 51 DC vs MI Oct 31 SAT 3:30 PM Dubai 56 SRH vs MI Nov 3 TUE 7:30 PM Sharjah

MI Dream11 IPL 2020 Full Squad

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan

