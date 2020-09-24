KL Rahul Breaks Multiple Records During Sensational Century, Kohli's Errors Assist Batsman

Punjab captain KL Rahul made Bangalore bowlers pay after receiving twin reprieves from his opposite number. Opening the innings for Punjab after losing the toss to Bangalore, the stylish wicketkeeper-batsman slammed his second IPL century and the first of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Interestingly, he was dropped twice in the 80s during the 18th over of the Punjab innings by none other than Bangalore captain Virat Kohli himself.

Punjab vs Bangalore live: Virat Kohli drops KL Rahul twice in the 17th over

Oops! Those drops were 2 costly.#RCB captain Virat Kohli dropped KL Rahul not once but twice. Rahul went on to score an unbeaten century later.https://t.co/hdAGyperkv #Dream11IPL #KXIPvRCB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Records galore during KL Rahul vs Bangalore knock

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 off just 69 balls as he plundered the likes of Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Shivam Dube to all corners of the Dubai International Stadium. His innings was fuelled with 14 blazing boundaries and seven towering sixes. With his 132-run effort, KL Rahul registered the highest individual score for an Indian batsman across all IPL matches. Earlier in the innings, the right-hander also became the fastest Indian (60 innings) to reach 2,000 IPL runs, overtaking the previous record set by former Mumbai captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar (63 innings).

KL Rahul vs Bangalore: Punjab skipper plunders perfect ton

Dream11 IPL 2020: KL Rahul IPL record for fastest Indian to scale 2,000 runs

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Bangalore live updates

After KL Rahul vs Bangalore ton, the Virat Kohli-led team got off to the worst possible start in their run-chase. Chasing a monumental total of 207, Bangalore lost their opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Kohli to Punjab’s West Indian import Sheldon Cottrell cheaply in his back-to-back overs. At the time of publishing, Punjab vs Bangalore live updates state that the latter were placed 7-3 off their 3.3 overs, still requiring 200 runs off 16.3 overs.

KL Rahul IPL record: His journey so far

KL Rahul made his IPL debut in 2013. While he has scored 2,130 runs in 69 matches with two centuries and 16 fifties, his run-scoring tally has been sensational to say the least ever since he joined the Punjab camp in 2018. For the Punjab franchise, he scored 659 runs in 2018, another 593 runs the following year, and 153 runs off two innings including his brutal 132* today against Bangalore.

