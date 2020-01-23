NZ Vs Ind: Virat Kohli Is 80 Runs Away From Breaking Rare T20I Record Owned By MS Dhoni

After a hectic home season, Team India will resume their overseas ventures when they take on New Zealand in the upcoming T20I series. Virat Kohli and co. are currently on a tour to New Zealand for five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests between January 24 and March 4. The tour will begin with the opening T20I on January 24 at the Eden Park in Auckland. The 20-overs contests will also be Virat Kohli’s first in the country as the Indian captain skipped last year’s T20I series in New Zealand.
Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in all international T20 matches. The right-hander has amassed 2,689 runs in 72 innings at an average of 52.72. Out of his 2,689 T20I runs, he has scored 1,032 runs at 46.90 as India’s captain. He is currently the 2nd highest Indian and 4th overall in terms of T20I runs scored by captains.
Among Indian captains, Virat Kohli is only 81 runs behind former skipper MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, South African cricketer Faf du Plessis leads the charts worldwide by some margin. In the upcoming 5-match series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli is expected to surpass MS Dhoni’s run tally as the captain of Indian cricket team.
NEWS: India’s ODI squad against New Zealand announced: Kohli (C), R. Sharma (VC), P. Shaw, Rahul, Shreyas, M. Pandey, Pant (WK), S. Dube, Kuldeep, Chahal, Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Saini, S. Thakur, Kedar— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2020
Dhawan ruled out of T20I and ODI series. Details - https://t.co/lw5gZey833 pic.twitter.com/5ATv8QTLLe
