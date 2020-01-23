NZ Vs Ind: Virat Kohli Is 80 Runs Away From Breaking Rare T20I Record Owned By MS Dhoni

After a hectic home season, Team India will resume their overseas ventures when they take on New Zealand in the upcoming T20I series. Virat Kohli and co. are currently on a tour to New Zealand for five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests between January 24 and March 4. The tour will begin with the opening T20I on January 24 at the Eden Park in Auckland. The 20-overs contests will also be Virat Kohli’s first in the country as the Indian captain skipped last year’s T20I series in New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli near to breaking rare MS Dhoni record

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in all international T20 matches. The right-hander has amassed 2,689 runs in 72 innings at an average of 52.72. Out of his 2,689 T20I runs, he has scored 1,032 runs at 46.90 as India’s captain. He is currently the 2nd highest Indian and 4th overall in terms of T20I runs scored by captains.

Among Indian captains, Virat Kohli is only 81 runs behind former skipper MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, South African cricketer Faf du Plessis leads the charts worldwide by some margin. In the upcoming 5-match series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli is expected to surpass MS Dhoni’s run tally as the captain of Indian cricket team.

Virat Kohli record in the making: Most runs scored by T20I captains worldwide

Faf du Plessis – 1,273 runs in 40 innings

MS Dhoni – 1,112 runs in 62 innings

Kane Williamson – 1,083 runs in 39 innings

Virat Kohli – 1,032 runs in 32 innings

NEWS: India’s ODI squad against New Zealand announced: Kohli (C), R. Sharma (VC), P. Shaw, Rahul, Shreyas, M. Pandey, Pant (WK), S. Dube, Kuldeep, Chahal, Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Saini, S. Thakur, Kedar



Dhawan ruled out of T20I and ODI series. Details - https://t.co/lw5gZey833 pic.twitter.com/5ATv8QTLLe — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2020

