Virender Sehwag Reveals Funny Reason Behind Ditching Jersey Number In ODIs; Watch Video

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag announced his retirement from international cricket in 2015. However, much like his playing days, the dashing Indian opening batsman continues to entertain his fans in one way or the other. Of late, Sehwag has been expressing his views on the happenings of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season with his trademark humour on his social media daily show Viru Ki Baithak.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag reveals story behind ditching jersey number

Virender Sehwag was posed an interesting question by a fan in regards to his Team India jersey during a Q&A session on his latest Viru ki Baithak episode. The question in contention was why did the he played for Team India without a jersey number on numerous occasions. The 42-year-old then shared a hilarious story behind his reason of ditching the jersey number.

Virender Sehwag revealed that he started playing for India by wearing the jersey No. 44, which was deemed as “unlucky” by his mother and later on by his wife as well. While his mother advised him to wear a jersey numbered 46, Sehwag wife Aarti Ahlawat was of the opinion that he should put No. 2 on the same. The former Indian cricketer hysterically revealed that in order to avoid their altercation, he gave up putting numbers on his jerseys altogether.

Virender Sehwag’s funny jersey story, watch video

A look into Virender Sehwag stats in international cricket

The Virender Sehwag stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. Ever since he made his international debut back in 1999, he represented the national side in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is till his final appearance in 2013. He scored over 17,000 international runs across all formats and also bagged 136 wickets with his right-arm off-breaks. Moreover, Virender Sehwag was a crucial member of the Indian team which lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup.

